Sutera’s see in 2017 with a bang: The Biggest and Hottest New Year’s Eve Party in Kota Kinabalu.

More than 2,300++ guests welcomed the New Year at Kota Kinabalu’s biggest New Year’s Eve Party organised By Sutera Harbour Resort on 31st December 2016. The Sutera Harbour Resort, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Gerard Tan Thanked all guests for their continuous support for the Resort throughout the years.

“I want to thank all the guests for being so supportive. Let’s usher the New Year with a positive and healthy life. I wish Everyone a prosperous 2017, “ he said. Tan also informed the guests can anticipating exciting promotions and events for the year of 2017.

The event that was in its third year hosted by Dennis Yin of Fly.fm showcased many exciting performances.Back by popular demand Malaysian top female DJ Darling Sabrina heated up the party with her infamous mash ups of Top hits, Kpop songs, EDM, Hip Hop as well as Rock & Roll. An international band from Singapore, The Reverie was also on the list of the performances for the party; hitting up with popular Rock music numbers that makes the guest rocking all night long.

The Resort also showcased many other exciting performances, which includes traditional dance, fire eating showcase and highlight of the night, the 10-minute spectacular fireworks that lit up the sky with magnificent colours and patterns during the countdown.