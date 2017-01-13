Astro Presents CNY Countdown Special on Chinese New Year’s Eve

Kuala Lumpur, 13 January 2017 – Astro will usher in the Year of the Rooster with a special Chinese New Year countdown gala, showcasing glittering performances from its star-studded pool of talents on 27 January 2017. MY Astro Chinese New Year Countdown Gala 2017, running from 9pm till midnight, will be available LIVE on Astro on the Go (AOTG) and Astro AEC on NJOI and pay TV.

This year’s countdown show promises to be an evening of spectacular entertainment featuring over a hundred of Astro talents and announcers from MY FM and MELODY FM, namely Gan Jiang Han, Jack Lim, Jentzen Lim, Chen Keat Yoke, Vivienne Oon, Denise Tan, Wan Wai Fun, Catherine Ang, Lim Jian Wen, Choong Lai Chan; winners of Astro’s signature programmes such as Astro Star Quest, Classic Golden Melody, Battleground, Miss Astro Chinese International Pageant and Call Me Handsome, among others.

Wong Siah Ping, Vice President of Astro’s Chinese Customer Business said that Astro aspires to bring Chinese New Year celebrations to the people in a meaningful way, yet relevant to every family and individuals from all walks of life. “We are pleased to usher in the Year of the Rooster with ‘Ren Ren You Zhuan Ji’ celebration to bring wishes of good fortune and all things positive to everyone. It means ‘there are new opportunities at every turn’. When others are predicting doom and gloom, ‘Ren Ren You Zhuan Ji’ signals a revitalizing start to the year, and marks a positive turning point for everyone.”

Staged at Seremban 2 City Park, the countdown show will feature a humour-infused, live-action musical which hits the high and low notes of a village boy’s adventure in the big city. His challenging encounters in career, friendship and relationship make him believe that “there will always be a turning point if one never gives up”. As his journey unfolds, audiences can look forward to an array of performances such as singing, rapping, beatboxing, modern dancing, percussion and martial arts. A firework display will end the night with a bang.

IJM Land and KFC are the joint sponsors of MY Astro Chinese New Year Countdown Gala 2017, while MY FM and MELODY FM are radio partners.

For more details on Astro’s CNY offerings, please visit www.zhuanji2017.com.my.