Kuala Lumpur, 22 May: The Perodua Myvi, a Malaysian Icon for over 12 years, is nearing its one millionth production unit, making it the most produced Malaysian vehicle in history.

The Perodua Myvi which was introduced in May 2005 and was Malaysia’s number one car model until the end of 2014. The model continues to be among the top bestselling models in the country currently.

“So far, we have produced nearly one million Myvis since 2005 and this milestone will be reached somewhere this month,” Perodua President and Chief Executive Officer, Datuk (Dr) Aminar Rashid Salleh said.

He said that the Myvi was sold in 7 countries since 2006, which include Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Brunei, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Fiji and Nepal under the Perodua brand;

The Myvi biggest export market is Indonesia under the Daihatsu Sirion brand with nearly 31,000 vehicles sold since the year 2007. In total, Perodua exported 35,400 Myvi/Sirion models since 2006 in these markets.

“We are happy yet humbled by the trust given by Malaysians to our brand and we will continue to offer our best in terms of value and services to all Malaysians,” Aminar said.

He said Perodua will continue with the model as the demand is still strong along with other models under the Perodua brand, which include the Axia, Bezza and Alza.

For the first four months of the year, Perodua sold 64,700 vehicles, which is an increase of 4.1% compared with 62,100 vehicles between January and April in 2016.

Aminar said that during that period, all Perodua vehicles were the bestselling model in their respective segments with the Axia selling 22,000 units, Bezza with 19,500 units, Myvi 13,900 units and the Alza with 9,300 units.

“Based on our internal calculations, we estimate that the total industry volume or TIV for the first 4 months of this year to reach 182,800 vehicles, an increase of 5.4% when compared with 173,400 vehicles in the same period last year.”

“Based on this estimation, we foresee our market share at 35.4% so far this year,” Aminar said.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our distributors and customers in all the countries which we are exporting our vehicles to,” he added.

Moving forward, he said, Perodua will continue to focus on timely delivery to its customers and further improve the compact carmaker’s after sales capabilities.

The public is encouraged to visit Perodua’s 184 sales and 182 service outlets nationwide to know more about its products and services.